The former Inter player scored in the Turkish side’s 3-2 draw at Molde in the first leg. The Portuguese beat Panathinaikos. Tie between Maccabi Haifa and Young Boys

Francis Calvi

Galatasaray of Icardi and Mertens is approaching the group stage of the Champions League. The Turks – led by Sergio Oliveira and the former Inter captain – win the first leg of the playoffs 3-2 at Molde. Now they will have to try to defend the advantage in the return match, scheduled in Istanbul for Tuesday 29 August at 21. Braga also smiles, obtaining a success (2-1) against Panathinaikos, while Maccabi Haifa draw (0-0) and Young Boys. Yesterday was the turn of Rakow-Copenhagen (0-1), Rangers-PSV (2-2) and Royal Antwerp-AEK (1-0). Next week’s return matches will be decisive in discovering the names of the six teams that will complete the Champions League table.

The Norwegians start well, then the quality of Icardi and his teammates suffer. In the 8th minute Ellingsen broke the deadlock with a header, but in the 25th minute Sergio Oliveira equalized the score with a free kick clearly deflected by an opposing defender. Icardi completes the turnaround in the half hour with a great right to cross and Gala, before the interval, even finds the trio with Akgun. However, the intervention of the VAR was decisive, canceling the goal for a previous foul by Mertens. In the second half, Molde returned to the game: a cross from the right for Haugen, who volleyed and beat Muslera. Moe's team gathers courage and, in the final, almost takes the lead twice. Gala resisted until the 90th minute and, in full recovery, made the final 3-2 thanks to an invention by the usual Icardi. The Argentine takes advantage of a long ball and slips between the opposing defenders, then serves Midtsjo a ball that is easy to place on the net.

BRAGA-PANATHINAIKOS 2-1 — The Horta brothers' Braga challenges many old Serie A acquaintances: among the Greeks there are Brignoli, the former Salernitana Vilhena and the attacking midfielder Djuricic, fresh from the experience with Sampdoria. The first half was balanced, but at the start of the second half the Portuguese conquered the ball and found the 1-0: Abel Ruiz received the ball on the edge of the area, controlled and kicked to Brignoli's right. Twenty minutes go by and the doubling arrives: the newcomer Djalò takes advantage of a lack of attention from the Panathinaikos defenders and, following developments in a throw-in, stamps the 2-0. In the 95th minute Daniel Mancini rekindled Panathinaikos' hopes, scoring the final 1-2 goal.

MACCABI HAIFA 0-0 YOUNG BOYS — After last year's experience – qualifying for the group stage and 2-0 victory against Juventus – Maccabi dreams of an encore but fails to overcome the Young Boys wall. The Swiss are betting strongly on defense and aim to secure qualification by winning in front of their fans next week. The first part of the plan goes well, considering that Maccabi play the game but create few goal chances, without being able to exploit them properly.