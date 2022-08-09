The Brianza dream of the great attack in attack.

On the occasion of the Coppa Italia match against Frosinone, the managing director of Monza Adriano Galliani he talked about the transfer market and the championship fight in view of the 2022-23 season, which is now upon us.

In terms of the transfer market, the manager of the Brianza area answered questions on the potential arrival of a striker with a specific identikit: “If I take Icardi? I don’t know, tonight we are not talking about the market, let’s see what happens … “, the words reported by Sportmediaset.

“I was used to the days of the condor, but this year they will be from August 30 to September 1. Let’s wait.” And again: “This year will be like in Argentina, with an opening and a closing championship. We have taken people who know Serie A because with foreigners it always takes time for them to settle in and this year we cannot afford not to do well immediately “. See also Milan, Maignan thanks the doctors who operated on Instagram

Galliani he then had his say on the Scudetto fight: “Inter, Juventus and Milan have won it for 20 years, I don’t think we will get out of this scheme, then the ranking will have to be painted. Roma will have a great championship, Napoli are a good team, then obviously as a Milan fan I hope that the Rossoneri win. “

August 8, 2022

