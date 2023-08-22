Mauro Icardi, former striker of Inter and PSG, will guide Galatasaray in the last round of the preliminaries for access to the Champions League group stage. A sort of definitive play-off in which it can be decisive as in the previous challenge match with the Slovenian side of Ljubljana. Among other things, the Argentine striker has already scored two goals in the league and seems really fit despite all the summer problems related to the health conditions of his wife Wanda Nara. At one point it seemed that Icardi even wanted to return to the country to play to be closer to his partner: the situation now seems to have improved and Mauro has thrown himself into his new Turkish season more determined than ever. Molde-Galatasaray will be played on Wednesday 23 August at 21.00.

GALATASARAY: ICARDI SCORE AT LEAST ONE GOAL

—

Icardi has already scored two goals in the Turkish top flight and was decisive against Slovenian side Ljubljana. In Molde he will recover, perhaps also taking advantage of the assists of Mertens, a former Napoli striker. Mauro’s scorer in the match (in this case he doesn’t need to be the first scorer) is 2.50 on Gazzabet, Snai, Goldbet and Netbet. On paper, despite the strength of Galatasaray’s attack, it looks like a very even match. The Norwegians are in full championship (fourth position in the standings) and among others they have eliminated the Finns of Hjk in a sort of Northern derby. The Turks will have to give up the suspended Torreira but in the previous round they had no hesitations or the problems their rivals faced with Klaksvik (extra time needed). The solution of the double chance X2 with the addition of an under 3.5 seems possible: Gazzabet values ​​it at 1.88, Snai at 1.95, Goldbet at 1.94 and Netbet at 2.01.