The Secretary-General of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Juan Carlos Salasar, stressed that the World Government Summit is an opportunity to discuss the most prominent challenges facing the aviation industry and the policies necessary to produce clean energy, and support the transition towards low-carbon and sustainable fuel production, as well as ways to support governments to build their capabilities. To produce clean energy for aviation, and review the ambitious long-term goal of reaching zero carbon emissions.

This came during his participation in the session “Aviation and the Emissions Dilemma… Is there a balance on the horizon?”, which was held within the activities of the first day of the World Government Summit 2024, in which the CEO of Airbus, Guillaume Faury, also participated, and was moderated by Richard Quest, a broadcaster and reporter at “ CNN”.

The dialogue session focused on the transformative forces that will shape the aviation sector and anticipate its future by 2050, and included discussions about advanced technologies, sustainable aviation initiatives, and the evolving requirements of the open world.

Juan Carlos Salasar said, “We are working hard to develop sustainable fuel technology and implement encouraging policies to enhance its use, which will contribute to reducing carbon dioxide emissions and achieving sustainability goals in the aviation sector. We in the organization believe that this path represents a high-level future for the aviation industry and strengthens local economies.” And international.”

Salasar stressed that the organization is working to enhance sustainability through the use of alternative fuels in the field of aviation, pointing out the existence of cooperation with governments, especially in regions that do not produce sustainable fuels and have raw materials, to support the expansion of its production and provision globally, and to achieve a better and more sustainable future within 20 years. years.

For his part, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said that achieving zero emissions in aviation by 2050 is a multifaceted challenge that requires serious cooperation.

He added: “At Airbus, we are working to adopt innovative strategies and invest in projects to produce sustainable aviation fuel, in addition to improving aircraft efficiency, implementing more efficient air traffic management systems, and exploring and testing emerging technologies for producing aircraft engines that operate on electricity and hydrogen.”

He continued: “The efforts made to enhance operational practices in the aviation sector and reduce the use of additional energy during ground operations will contribute significantly to reducing emissions. “By working hard and leveraging advances in technology and sustainable practices, the aviation industry is committed to achieving its ambitious goal of achieving zero emissions by 2050.”

