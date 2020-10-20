As per the new rules, students will now be able to take admission in the Foundation Course of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) temporarily after passing the Class 10 examination. However, temporary admission will be regularized only after the candidate has passed class 12th examination. The new rules will enable students to become Chartered Accountants (CAs) six months before the present time.

ICAI President Atul Kumar Gupta said, “The institute recently got the government’s approval to amend the rules 25E, 25F and 28F of the Chartered Accountants Regulations, 1988, which after passing the Class 10 examination, the candidate should be admitted to the ICAI.” The Foundation enables temporary registration in the course. However, temporary admission to the course will be regular only on the basis of the candidate passing the 12th examination.

He said that the basic purpose behind this proposal is to allow the students to register temporarily in the foundation course after passing the Class 10 examination.

Gupta said, “This will help the students prepare for the foundation course while doing classes 11th and 12th.” Thus students will have ample time to update their knowledge and acquire the requisite technology to sit for the CA Foundation course and pass it. ICAI also offers free online classes for foundation students which can be taken anytime, anywhere. ”