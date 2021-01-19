IC Federal Credit Union in Fitchburg, Mass., named Chris Hendry its new president and CEO.

Chris Hendry, president and CEO of IC Federal Credit Union

Hendry, who had served on the credit union’s board and supervisory committee since 2014, most recently served as senior director of external affairs for UMass Memorial Health Alliance-Clinton Hospital, the $556.7 million-asset credit union said in a press release Tuesday.

In that role, Hendry provided strategic direction for the marketing, communication, philanthropic and community-benefits programs.

“During this important moment in time, we are very fortunate to have someone with Chris’ leadership experience directing the operations of the credit union,” said Norman Gariepy, chairman of IC’s board. He added that Hendry’s time on the board has given him an understanding of the institution’s operations.

Philip Richards, IC’s interim president and CEO, will stay on for an undetermined period of time to help with the transition. Richards had retired from the credit union but returned in June at the board’s request when former CEO Tony Richards left after seven years at the helm.

I-C FCU earned roughly $2.3 million in the first three quarters of 2020, compared with $2.1 million for the same period in the prior year, according to National Credit Union Administration call report data.