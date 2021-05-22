Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Dr. Ibtisam Al Ketbi, President of the Emirates Policy Center, is signing her recently released book entitled “The Model of the UAE in Building Power and Its Foreign Policy Transformations”, on the sidelines of the 30th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, which will be held from 23 to 29 May 2021. It represents a typical case for studying and evaluating how a small country responds to the challenges and strategic shifts surrounding it, as the regional and international geopolitical contexts in the Middle East, since the beginning of the twenty-first century, have pushed the UAE to make radical shifts in its foreign policy, and in the model of building comprehensive power, both hard and soft.

The book sheds light on the factors and indicators of the transformation of the UAE into an effective regional power, and seeks to understand, interpret and anticipate the foreign policy of the UAE, and approach its model in building power, by discussing an important set of issues and topics, the most prominent of which are the transformations of building power in the experience of the UAE, and the influence of geography. The changing political policies in the UAE foreign policy, the UAE and the US strategy of “burden sharing”, the Emirati vision towards the sources of regional threats, the UAE and the diversification of regional and international partnerships, and the internal factors and pillars that have shaped the UAE model over the past five decades, that is, since the establishment of the UAE federation in the second of December 1971.

The publication of this book comes on the occasion of the UAE’s celebration of the current year (2021) of the golden jubilee of its founding and the establishment of its federation.

It is noteworthy that the signing ceremony will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, at 5:30 pm on May 24.