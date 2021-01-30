Dubai Technology Corporation employee Hussain Matar was inspired by his innovation from the vision of the smart government to reduce the use of paper and preserve the environment, so he created a smart chip that works with technology that transmits mobile data without contact, or install applications to transfer data, which eliminates the need for paper cards or traditional personal cards. It enables the user to update his / her information without the need to print new cards.

Matar said to “Emirates Today”: “Business cards or personal cards are important for all groups, and their importance appears in conferences and events in which everyone needs to exchange cards, but these small cards cost the environment dozens of trees annually, in addition to the cost of printing cards for one employee.” It may reach 400 dirhams every year, which reflects the large cost that a company with 500 employees bears.

He added that his innovation does not require more than passing the card near any smartphone, so that the information is transferred directly to the recipient’s phone, in less than a second, without any applications, as the smart card is enhanced with advanced technology for easier information exchange.





