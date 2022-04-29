Mohammed Abdul Samee (Sharjah)

The beauty of poetry in its spirituality, its sweetness, the manifestations of its saying, and its work on deep and self-transparent meanings, and in the context, the message and the goal, but within a mold in which there is halal magic, what is in it, and in it is what the soul satiates from the sweet drink, and in this field the knight of poetry and poem, His Highness Sheikh Muhammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to fly above the usual from the ordinary and the open, to give us fragments of his high sense, just like the sweetness of witnessing the poem, a poem and supplication “a fine drink for me”, which he made in its verses the most wonderful What the poets of the elevation of the self, the feeling, the feeling of being close to God, and the certainty of reaching the ecstasy of joy that closeness to Him brings, and He is transparent in His attributes, high in His stature, which gives the soul a high purity and luster that can only be felt by those who lived the most beautiful and finest details in the Kingdom of God. And live in it.

sweetness and sweetness

Since the first verse, the reader senses this precious piece of the threads of connection and complete harmony between the poet and the bright space of the mind and conscience, that it is a poem of revelation and confession, and a ritual special for its poet, when he describes the cup of faith and the sweetness of the drink, the cup that is administered to those who love spiritual spaciousness and live in Shine its light and draw inspiration from the warmth of its words, and it fills them with enthusiasm and a readiness to set out with poetic music that its poet weaves on the abundant sea. As for its water or its substance, which is not similar in its liberation, authenticity, and taste as a drink, it is extracted from the waters, and what is in that is the tears of a poet who loves Heman who lives the best kind of infatuation with the love of the Divine Essence. The best of what is offered, which is the case that takes from amazing qualities and is outside the ordinary drink… It is a standard value for every sweetness and sweetness that a person can dream of.

luminous world

And this poem is dear to the value of its verses, so no one can attain it or aspire to reach it unless he pays its true price, which is equal to it, and who is worthy to enjoy every one of its wonderful, charming, hidden and antiquated flows, which makes its mustache questionable and interrogated by all other than what he might consider. Others are of the type of its enchanting material that really takes the heart and leads its mustache to a world of brilliant light, to come to the house that explains all these surprises in the first verses, that the poet’s intensity and the wonderfulness of his feeling is dependent on the extent of closeness after longing and meeting after distance, through which the poet quickly fades and in himself And on his tongue the most beautiful verses of mystic praise, after this precious introduction, and these justified deviations from the prevailing picture of the joy of the soul with the fragrance of the spiritual sense glowing with the light of God and his space full of manifestations.

pure soul

Technically, we were captivated by the sweetness of the musical sound emanating from a soul that is pure in feeling, and this work on the verbal or vocal sense in “Raqqat wa Raqat”, and the closeness and juxtaposition between them, and this gentle rhyme on the letter qaf saturated with regard to the poet: “I miss you”, “I embrace”, “My catch”, as in the verses of the poem that precedes these verses, and the recipient is drawn through this invocation to the scene and the poet’s questions and expression, which he would like if the whole world and people shared with him and lived the details that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, “may God protect him” .

philosophical depth

The metaphor of the poem from the material sense familiar to people towards the highest value, is a wonderful poetic art, which takes the ordinary to the extraordinary, the near to the distant, the simple clear to the philosophical deep with its impact. As for explaining the idea in verses later than the strong scenery beginning, it is a style we are accustomed to from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Thus, the poem is completed by the poet’s veneration of God, the Creator of the universes, as he follows his method and embraces it and follows the guidance of his Prophet Muhammad, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, when he remains hopeful for his forgiveness, benevolence, giving and compassion towards people in this world and religion, to be in constant contact with the same merciful Creator whose attributes are that Close to people and kind to them in all circumstances:

A nice drink for me without my legs

For a canyon run from the waters

It is strange that she rose and fell in love

hidden from antiquity

And the most expensive price is what it is

Is there any previous ones and the rest?

And I am more severe when remembering God

It is lighter than the pain of my longing.