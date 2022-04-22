Mohammed Abdul Samee (Sharjah)

With all the splendor of supplication, and the music of invocation, we live with this sweet piece of poetry by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, as His Highness published it through his account with “Instagram”, under the title “Flashes”, to escalate Thankful breaths, so the entire universe would be glorified and venerated, and the sky would be filled with the praise of God and the glorification of His name, how not? The names were sublime in His name and derived all their splendor and splendor from Him, for He is Glorified and Exalted, the Magnificent, the Forbearing, the Individual, who does not compete in his gifts and favors over His servants and creatures. The poetic piece, large in its meaning, and flowing in its music without affection, is part of the flashes of His Highness, and it was appropriate for the Ramadan atmosphere and the splendor felt by people and fasting people, especially in the last ten days of the holy month. Which depicts for us the beautiful scene in the length of the distance between heaven and earth, where there is no place but in which there is an ascending glorification or a blessing that descends upon the thankful servants of God.

I collected this flash, which consisted lyrically of three verses excerpted from a number of verses, from the beautiful poetry in the music of Bahr Al-Khafif (actors / active / active), thanks and giving, as two inevitable results, indicating the state of complete certainty that believers live and work in, as the call came. , as a wonderful method of humility in the hands of God Almighty, by celebrating the attributes of God and His Most Beautiful Names, for He is the Great, whose greatness no one reaches, and He is forbearing and aware of the weakness of His servants and their need for Him. And the blessings last as long as his giving, as it is a thankfulness that expresses the good soul of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and it links the causes with the causes, and deepens the feeling of the reader and the recipient of this mystical state, which is most intense in the last third of Ramadan.

The supplication to the Creator has been exalted in His height, in a scene inspired by the poetic flash of this tireless movement witnessed by the angels of God, when supplication, supplication, hope and aspiration for God’s forgiveness and fulfillment of matters rise. Where the homogeneity of the word between the verb “exalted” and “alak”, both of which denote the shaw and status that is the focus of people’s humiliation, their worship and their supplications, so their supplication was their means to reach contentment and preserve the thread connected with the bountiful benefactor to his thankful benefactors.

As for the choice of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for light sea music, and the occasion of this poetic sea of ​​singing, which carries with all its transparency and tenderness the poet’s hope and reverence for his Creator, it is a successful and wonderful choice, brought to us by an artistic throat that led to prayer and carried to us the sincerity and splendor of his words, including their sense Influential and the atmosphere of my faith, such as a piece of other verses emphasizing the human need for his Creator, and belief in his kindness, benevolence, forgiveness and the intercession of his Prophet, the best of prayers and peace be upon him.

Glorify your glorious name in the sky

And smiled in your name

Oh great, oh gentle, and alone

From your gifts the blessings last

I glorify your praiseworthy name

And come to you in supplication