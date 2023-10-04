Laureate theater and television librettist, respected by the cultured public and the entertainment public, the penetrating essayist Ibsen Martínez was the public intellectual par excellence, the columnist that everyone came to read in the written press every Sunday in Venezuela between 1995 and 2005. He is now a columnist for EL PAÍS and has been living in Bogotá for a few years, observing the developments in Latin America and Venezuela to give continuity to an already extensive work in narrative, essays and theater. Martínez is the author of Through these streetsa critic soup opera of enormous commercial success that, from 1992 to 1994, scathingly characterized the manners of that society in crisis in the glory days of commercial television. Record in television tuning, for many it was responsible for encouraging a somewhat disproportionate state of indignation about the behavior of democracy and its interpretative trace, now the ferment of Chavismo. With Oil Story (Tusquest, Andanzas, 2023) Martínez presents a fascinating police story set in Venezuela in the year immediately before Hugo Chávez came to power.

Ask. He has photographed a decisive moment in the country’s recent history. What do you want to express?

Answer. The small story in the book has less heroics. I always thought that so-called writer’s block was a hoax snob, with which some intellectuals justified their low productivity. But no, it exists, it is a complicated ailment to understand for those who do not have this as a profession. It also coincided with my move to Bogotá, something I longed for: to get away from the Venezuelan madness and move to a Spanish-speaking city that had a great public library.

Q. How did this story come about?

R. In 2010 I wrote a play, Suicidal Tankers, about anti-Chavista oil political activism, the role of PDVSA management in the opposition’s attempt to overthrow Hugo Chávez in 2002. Some of them took it the wrong way. I put a lot into that piece in terms of “crafting the plot.” I forgot about her and came to Colombia. It made me desperate to be full of ideas and topics with anecdotes, and to have that block. But once, I had a meeting in Cartagena with Juan Forn, a great literary friendship that greatly influenced my work. He realized that this issue had to be resolved, that it was necessary to write that book that he had inside. I seriously set out to finish getting him involved in the story. Find a lever to tell a novel with a pretext that I knew very well. And there was Suicide Oilers. I decided to write it as a police officer.

Q. Aren’t you very harsh in your lines with the then management of Petróleos de Venezuela?

R. I had some reactions after writing the text, consulted friends who did not like it. In retrospect, I notice that that ruling class, in that crisis, that of the oil strike of 2002, – designed to force the resignation of Hugo Chávez from the Presidency at that time -, behaved like a feudal establishment. Some super managers with zombie ideas about politics – the concept is by Moisés Naim; an idea that walks dead. This thing about how, when the industry stops, man falls. They saw a 19th century leader like Hugo Chávez as a controllable military man. I don’t think he surpasses me, honestly. I thought about it very well. I measured and reread each word.

Q. As an author, you have a clear vocation for the oil issue as a conceptual node.

R. Since I was a teenager I discovered very quickly that the most nutritious thing about what was really happening in the oil world, even Venezuelan, was in the English language, sources foreign to the simplism of certain national sociologists with a Marxist bias. In the 90s, what changed my life was reading Terry Lyn Karl’s book, The Origin of the Petrostates, which she wrote with Venezuela as her base of operations. The paradox of abundance. I always thought there was a good story there. My father had a career as an administrator, he was an eternal assistant to people in the oil activity in the east of the country. In that area, he encouraged me a lot to read about these topics, which have always seemed very natural to me. I needed the decoy, the alibi, to portray that Venezuela of the late 90s.

Q. Why criticize the meritocracy of the old PDVSA? Don’t we miss her? Doesn’t Chavismo express, culturally, with the final destruction of the company, the end of meritocracy?

R. As a concept, that of the public official in general, yes. The arrogant meritocracy of that PDVSA prior to Chávez’s arrival to power, if I were pressed, and had to point out what caused this debacle where we are today, I would say that the 2002 Oil Strike, the terrible management of that strike that involved that management and consolidated Chavismo in power.

Q. The novel presents a negative assessment of national daily life at that time. For many people, the fall of democracy in Venezuela has to do with this hypercritical bias.

R. I disagree. I continue to believe that, as a nation, we have a serious problem: Venezuela has no tragic meaning. The Venezuelan describes himself as a euphoric, a compulsive of joy. The fall of Venezuelan democracy is weighed above all by the lack of understanding of the then political class regarding what was to come. That was a tasty ruling class in a tasty country.

Q. A denialist attitude towards the country in the face of its crisis has been spreading among many Venezuelans, a refusal to belong to its sphere. How do you handle the failure of Venezuela?

R. From a distance I have read a lot about my country again, things I have already read and new things. To my surprise, here in Colombia I discovered, for example, Teresa de la Parra, a great Venezuelan storyteller. Her reflections opened my eyes on many topics, her way of assuming exile. In her correspondence you appreciate a very penetrating feminine intelligence of the type of country in which she was born. A country that she loves and hates, as is perhaps the case with me. I can only be Venezuelan.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS América and receive all the key information on current events in the region

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe