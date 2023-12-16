“This questioning by the press was inescapable. It was going to happen. I'm not going to tell you the nonsense that I thank you for [la llamada]. But it brings great relief to me, you hear? A great relief […] And I imagine that it has to do with age, when you can no longer deceive yourself: you are alone, idiot, because you are an abuser.” The intellectual Ibsen Martínez thus admitted, in conversation with EL PAÍS, what was an open secret in certain Venezuelan intellectual circles: that throughout his life he has physically attacked several women who were his partner. For decades, he has exercised his public prestige accompanied by social silence about his sexist aggression.

Ibsen Martínez (Caracas, 1951) has been a leading intellectual in Latin America. Cult playwright, screenwriter one of the most famous Venezuelan soap operas (Through these streets), a newspaper columnist for years, a novelist recognized in several Latin American countries and an essayist self-exiled from the Chavista regime, he has lived in Bogotá for a decade and for nine years he has collaborated with this newspaper, as well as with influential magazines such as The Malpensant (Colombia) and Free Letters (Mexico). At 72 years old, on November 23, he publicly responded, for the first time, for the beatings of which he was also the author and which he himself had already admitted in an interview in 2000, without anyone having asked him since then. regard. Martínez will not continue collaborating with EL PAÍS.

In two conversations held by video call, Martínez admitted to at least three attacks: he confirmed the names of two victims identified by this newspaper, in attacks that occurred in the early and late 1990s, and recounted a third, the first of all, according to him, which occurred in the seventies. “I was 24, that's not an excuse, but yeah, I didn't care that much,” he said. The date of his last attack changed depending on the questions raised, finally giving up on setting it. Is he still an abuser? “I don't know if I still am, because I withdrew from all love life.” Do you even remember the names of the women he hit? “Yes, in many cases, but I don't see the need to tell you,” Martínez added.

Social silence

In the same intellectual circles that welcomed and promoted the public man in Venezuela, the attacks on his partners were known, as confirmed by eight sources, in addition to messages and correspondence from three others to which this newspaper has had access.

However, the writing and the attacks coexisted dissociated thanks to the screen that in those environments still separates public opinion and the beatings at home. The social silence remained even after in 2019 one of the attacked, Sandra Caula, published an article titled Open secretin which he recounted the aggression suffered at the hands of Ibsen, although without naming him.

Some in person and others by telephone, the six intellectuals who first responded to this newspaper – four women and two men who lived in Caracas in 2019 – knew that the person mentioned in that article was Ibsen Martínez. An “obviousness” that they only agreed to comment on anonymously.

“The secret is not the frequent and different forms of violence against women. Everyone knows that. The secret is who we are: beings who are not disturbed by living with that horror,” Caula concluded her article. Sexist violence is “one of the most widespread human rights violations in the world,” according to the UN.

Sandra Caula, the author of the article published in Five8, is a writer, translator, editor and philosophy professor. She is Venezuelan, she has lived in Madrid for five years, where at the end of September she gave the first clue about the Ibsen case for this report. Unlike the rest, Caula not only tried to break the silence in 2019 with that article, but once he knew that this one was going to be published, he wanted to appear with his first and last name. EL PAÍS knows the name of another victim, but does not have his authorization to publish it.

Asked if Sandra Caula was punched with her newborn baby at her side, as she related in the article, Ibsen Martínez responded: “Certainly, that was the case.” Martínez was the father of that boy, Guillermo, who died at the age of nine due to a heart problem.

The “double standards”

The silence is also not explained by the difficulty of verifying the story. In part, it was enough to enter “Ibsen Martínez” and “abuser” into Google to move forward. The search engine returns an interview from the year 2000 in The Leopard in which he himself recognized it. The interview, in the form of a questionnaire, included this question number 27: “What do you still regret?”

—Of having been a domestic abuser for years and not having done anything about it.

And number 41: “What topic do you repeatedly avoid?”

—The one about domestic violence, the one about jealousy.

It wasn't the only time. That year, following the publication of his first novel, The mangrove howler monkeystarring an abuser, in the newspaper As it is They also asked him about the same thing. And she also admitted that “he hit women,” as the author of that interview recalled in a correspondence to which this newspaper has had access.

In none of those interviews was his response highlighted or anything was cross-examined. “It was not an issue,” summarizes historian Inés Quintero, a specialist in the history of women in Venezuela, about those years at the turn of the century. She herself was then Martínez's partner and she does not even remember reading those confessions, although she knew of his violent behavior: “He told me himself,” she remembers. They had a relationship between 1997 and 2007.

Martínez never hit Quintero, according to what they both agree. “He wasn't in front of me, but he is a violent guy,” Quintero clarifies. “One day he broke a television in the house. Another, he broke his watch with a hammer,” he says. On a third occasion, during a meeting between the historian and her students at her house, Martínez attacked one of them. Since they divorced, they have not had contact again.

In Quintero's opinion, faced with Martínez's enormous public projection, “the women who saw themselves violated by him, in view of their own invisibility, preferred to remain silent.” “Fame was the alibi,” summarizes Caula, who decided to write her article in the wake of the Plácido Domingo case.

What happens at home, stays at home. This “double standard,” in Quintero's words, continues to create “an unadmitted or invisible space of complicity” in Venezuela. Historically, “there has been a complicit, prudish omission of not stepping on the neighbor's hose,” according to Quintero, author of The ignored word. The woman: hidden witness of the history of Venezuelawhich contains a chapter dedicated to a victim of abuse in the 18th century.

In Colombia, the director of the magazine The Malpensante, Andrés Hoyos, learned in 2019 of the violent behavior of his collaborator Ibsen Martínez. Sandra Caula herself wrote to him warning him. Hoyos, who at first doubted whether what Caula was saying was true, undertook to ask acquaintances of his in Venezuela. He did so and wrote back to Caula: “You are right. […]. There is enough illustration. I'm so sorry you went through what you went through. Greetings, Andrés.”

Four years later, Martínez remains a collaborator and member of the editorial board of The Malpensante, as confirmed by its director. Asked about the mistreatment, Hoyos responds: “I honestly can't tell you about that. I have heard noises. It is not my role to verify matters of that style.”

