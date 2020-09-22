Its symptoms are very common Irritable bowel syndrome is also included in the diseases affecting the large intestine in our body. But it is not responsible for any change in intestinal tissue. -Usually people come to know about this disorder when it reaches its dangerous form. Because the symptoms of this disorder are very common and most people ignore them.

Takes longer to handle – Troubles such as stomach cramps, pain, flatulence, gas problems, diarrhea, or constipation problems occur during irritable bowel syndrome. When these problems are exacerbated then it takes too much time to completely control this disorder.

Very few people reach this state -However, health experts say that very few people have severe symptoms of IBS as the symptoms of this problem can usually be controlled by managing their diet.

Disease does not increase in such people In this, people who are aware about their food, they stop this problem from growing with improvement in food only when there is less problem. However, most people do not know why they are having such problems.

Knowledge of symptoms of IBS -Patients with Irratible Bowel Syndrome usually have stomach and digestive problems. -IBS usually causes the patient to have stomach cramps and severe pain in the lower abdomen, usually during bowel movements (during potty). – Too much gas is produced in the stomach of patients with IBS. Often they are uncomfortable due to this gas and this gas becomes a headache or a pain in other parts of the body.

Diarrhea and constipation – This situation is a bit confusing. But it happens that the patient of IBS sometimes has diarrhea and sometimes constipation. Many patients have only diarrhea or only constipation, then many patients get both these problems from time to time. In addition, these patients also have problems with mucus with potty. Their potty sticks too much in the flush, due to which the seat gets cleaned only after flushing two to three times.

Do take doctor’s advice It is another matter that IBS symptoms are very common. But if these symptoms persist for a long time and you continue to ignore them, then these simple-looking problems can cause colon cancer.

IBS ie Irritable Bowel Syndrome has no role in increasing the risk of colorectal cancer. With this, the problem of IBS is also not responsible for changes in intestinal tissue. However, this problem definitely affects the functioning and health of the large intestine.