Raul Jungmann said that Brazil needs a National Critical Minerals Policy

The CEO of Ibram (Brazilian Mining Institute), Raul Jungmann, informed that the entity has been working with BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) in formatting funds with the aim of leveraging resources specifically for critical minerals. He said that, by the end of the year, BNDES should present a proposal.

For Jungmann, Brazil needs a National Critical Minerals Policy, since it is a rapidly expanding market, as it is associated with the demands of the energy transition. When contacted by Agência Brasil, BNDES did not respond on the matter.

“These are fundamental minerals for a low-carbon economy. Without them there is no electrification, there are no electric cars, there are no wind turbines to produce wind energy. Brazil has an immense possibility, with lithium, with niobium, with tantalum. We need to expand our market and for that we need financial support”said Jungmann, during the presentation of mining sector data held on Wednesday (October 18, 2023).

Ibram represents the largest mining companies operating in the country. The entity released numbers related to the sector’s performance in the third quarter of 2023. From July to September this year, mining companies’ revenue was R$53 billion.

The amount represents a drop of 28.9% compared to the same period in 2022 and 17.5% compared to the previous quarter. According to Ibram, performance was influenced mainly by the reduction in production, but also by fluctuations in commodity prices on the international market. Jungmann assessed that the escalation of conflicts between Ukraine and Russia and between Israel and Hamas could generate new variations. “It’s a scenario that creates difficulties”he said.

The drop in revenue impacted other sector indicators. The CFEM (Financial Compensation for the Exploration of Mineral Resources) collection, considered the mining royalty, totaled R$1.51 billion in the third quarter of 2023. The value is 23% lower than that of the same period in 2022.

There was also a reduction in the amount of exports, calculated in dollars. Movement in the third quarter of 2023 was 4.5% lower than that of the same period last year and 3.5% lower than the previous quarter.

Between July and September this year, iron ore accounted for 71.7% of exports. Other products with a large turnover were copper (7.8%), gold (7.8%) and niobium (4.7%). China was the main buyer of Brazilian minerals.

Ibram also presented investment data. It is estimated that, by 2027, the mineral sector will invest US$50 billion in Brazil, of which US$6.5 billion will be in socio-environmental projects.

Strike

According to Ibram, the sectoral survey was hampered due to the strike triggered by ANM (National Mining Agency) employees. Some data, including details of the states’ performances, would depend on the availability of information from the federal authority, which is responsible for supervising the sector.

“The ANM on strike means a huge loss. There are the data, there are the records, there are the authorizations, there are the monitoring of the entire process relating to the sector. The strike was suspended, but the ANM is still, so to speak, in its state of need and precariousness, which we hope will be overcome”said Jungmann.

The ANM workers’ strike began in August and ended at the beginning of this month. In total, the strike lasted 51 days. In addition to demanding salary improvements, the strikers criticized the scrapping of the ANM in recent years and the low number of employees needed to supervise the sector, considered insufficient to guarantee the safety of mining activities in Brazil.

According to estimates by trade unions, it would be necessary to more than double the number of workers. In September, the federal government announced the appointment of 27 civil servants approved in the last competition, held in 2021. The measure was considered insufficient by the strikers. However, negotiations with the federal government progressed and there was agreement to suspend the strike, giving more time for a solution to be found.

State fees

As in other presentations of sectoral data, Ibram once again criticized the TFRMs (Mineral Resources Inspection Fees), created in recent years through laws approved at the state level. Although questioned in court by the CNI (National Confederation of Industry), the constitutionality of the measure was recognized by the STF (Supreme Federal Court) in August last year.

According to the data presented, the collection of TRFMs in 2022 was R$2.528 billion. The biggest collections were from Pará (R$2.092 billion) and Minas Gerais (R$426.4 million), the main mining states in the country.

According to Jungmann, the value was 1.6 times higher than that observed in 2021. He also said that the collection of TRFMs last year represented 36% of the total allocated to CFEM. In 2021, it was 9%.

“There was an increase well above inflation or any other index that can be used”, complained the CEO of Ibram. The entity fears that the institution of municipal TFRMs will increase collections even further, making the values ​​associated with the fees equivalent to those of CFEM.

With information from Brazil Agency.