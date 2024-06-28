Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/28/2024 – 20:35

Cited in a request for an injunction in the English courts by municipalities affected by the Mariana disaster, the Brazilian Mining Institute (Ibram) reinforced, in a note, that it acts in line with the deliberations and guidelines of its governance bodies. In the petition, the municipalities accuse Vale and BHP of trying to obstruct the process through the action that Ibram filed in the Supreme Federal Court.

“And as a national class entity, with more than 200 members who work in mineral production, it represents the interests of the entire mineral sector in Brazil and abroad. And, in this way, it has the legitimacy to propose actions in favor of the development of the sector”, said Ibram in a note.

The institute presented, on June 11, a Claim of Non-Compliance with Fundamental Precepts (ADPF) with the Federal Supreme Court (STF), arguing that the actions of Brazilian municipalities in legal disputes abroad would be unconstitutional. The two mining companies are associated with the institute.

In a further statement, Ibram states that it trusts the actions of the Brazilian Judiciary and, therefore, reaffirms its position “of seeking solutions in the country, avoiding duplication of legal actions, in Brazil and abroad”. According to Ibram, situations like these create legal uncertainty, harm the business environment and the Brazilian economy.