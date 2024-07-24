Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/24/2024 – 15:39

The mining sector’s revenue totaled R$129.5 billion in the first half of 2024, which represents an increase of 8% compared to the same period last year, the president of the Brazilian Mining Institute (Ibram), Raul Jungmann, reported this Wednesday, 24th.

According to Jungmann, the appreciation of the dollar during the first six months of the year had a significant positive impact on the increase in the sector’s revenue, due to the sector’s high exposure to exports. The average value of the US currency during the period, according to Jungmann, was R$4.86.

According to data from the institute, the collection of taxes, duties and charges was R$44.7 billion in the first half of the year, 8% higher than in the same period in 2023. Collection with CFEM (Financial Compensation for Mineral Exploration) was R$3.6 billion.

The segment maintained its investment forecast for the 2024 to 2028 cycle at US$ 64.5 billion.