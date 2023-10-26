In a note, the Brazilian Mining Institute criticized the Selective Tax and highlighted the need for adjustments to PEC 45/19

Ibram (Brazilian Mining Institute) issued a note on Wednesday (25.Oct.2023) on the tax reform report, presented on the same day by the senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM) at the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission). Despite highlighting the importance of the reform, the institute asked for the review of one of the articles that deals with the state infrastructure financing funds.

“[Essa cobrança] goes in the opposite direction to the principles that guided this tax reform, such as non-cumulative, non-incidence on exports, the principle of destination and the uniform application of rates for different sectors […] NThere are no plausible justifications for registering another tax in the Constitution that brings the problems of the current tax system into reform.“, stated the institute. Here’s the complete of the note (PDF – 505 kB).

The institute highlights that article 136 of the reform burdens primary and semi-finished products and should be suppressed as it affects agribusiness and mining, among other investment and business sectors.

Another point of disagreement for Ibram is the imposition of the IS (Selective Tax), proposed in article 153. The tax, according to the institute, “implies the encumbrance of operations relating to petroleum derivatives, fuels and minerals, with a proposed charge of 1% of the market value of the product, regardless of destination”.

The association says that the report presented still needs adjustments before being voted on. If you do not undergo an assessment, “prejwill greatly udicate important sectors for the economy that produce primary and semi-finished goods”, according to Ibram.

Read too: