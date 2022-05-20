Fourteen years ago Zlatan entered and with a brace he gave the Italian flag to the Nerazzurri. Now he dreams of an encore in Reggio Emilia, in the Rossoneri shirt

Ibrahimovic is not a superstitious type, nor used to looking back too much, but perhaps this time he could make an exception because 14 years ago with a brace at Parma he handed the Scudetto to Inter. All coming off the bench and after a long injury. Other times, but also this time pieces to fit together, with a careful eye not only on one’s own field.

coincidences – On Sunday, Milan can celebrate the 19 championship, reaching Inter at that level. And there in front of Pioli has already chosen: Giroud the owner and Ibra reserve, ready to give him the change to the game in progress. No more news (Zlatan hasn’t scored since January). The round of coincidences requires a browse through the almanacs, because Ibra is 40 years old, a different haircut and many more ailments, but the same haughty look of those who knocked out Parma with two goals in 40 minutes. Scenario: 2007-08 season, last day, 18 May, Inter must win at the Tardini to become Italian Champions. Roma plays in Catania, scores immediately with Vucinic and puts pressure on the Nerazzurri, harnessed by a team looking for a salvation that will never come. Ibra sits on the bench with the eyes of the tiger Rocky style, hasn’t played since 29 March and hasn’t even scored since 8. See also Milan, the Scudetto is worth a treasure. Madrid is one step away thanks to Milan and Inter

shotgun – Mancini is as nervous as ever. The rain falls hard, the four thousand fans are waiting outside the stadium, the cloud on the Tardini is one of those from Fantozzi. It only pours there. He paces up and down questioning. “Ibra is not at the top, but can I keep him out?”. Actually no. The two talked to each other during the week, he knows he is excited, and in the first leg he scored a brace in the 3-2: “He pulled me down like a pin.” At 51 ‘he calls him and says: “Let us win the Scudetto”. Ibra does not have it repeated. Pavarini first hole with a right from outside the box, then she puts it back with a left-handed platter on Maicon’s cross.

Game over: Nerazzurri champions of Italy thanks to the man of miracles. It’s been a while, but the eyes are the same, even though the body demands a lot more attention. And there are also records to update. With a goal against Sassuolo Zlatan would become the second-oldest scorer in Serie A after Costacurta, bypassing Piola. One more reason to stop time. Like in Parma. See also The referees of the 35th day: the Genoa derby in Maresca, Udinese-Inter in Chiffi

May 20, 2022

