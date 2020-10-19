Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan married on 16 October 2012. This was Saif’s second marriage and both his first wife’s children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim attended. The world has loved with the pair of ‘Saifina’. Both have been married for 8 years now. Some unseen pictures of marriage often come up. The same has happened this time. But the funny thing is that in this new unseen picture of Saif-Kareena’s wedding, Sara Majma has been robbed by Ibrahim Ali Khan.

On the social media, the pictures of Saif and Kareena’s wedding are going viral, Saifina is there, but Ibrahim is standing behind. Expressions of Qutb Ibrahim are such in the picture that they are now discussed in the Internet world.

By the way, Ibrahim has not yet decided to enter Bollywood, but he is definitely a social media star. His videos on ‘Ticketcock’ were very popular. While there is no shortage of his fan groups on Instagram. Ibrahim Young’s crush on girls is also reported.