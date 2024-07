Milan (Reuters)

AC Milan announced that Maximilian, the son of former Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The 17-year-old striker will play for Milan Futuro, Milan’s development team, in Italy’s third division this season.

Zlatan ended his playing career at Milan last year and is a senior advisor to the club.

Maximilian joined Milan’s under-17 team in 2022.