Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovich’s address to Russian mixed style (MMA) fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov before his last fight with American Justin Gage was caught on video. Roller in Instagram posted by blogger Evgeny Savin.

In the entry, Ibrahimovich says that Nurmagomedov should win and not pay attention to criticism. “If you feel young, you are young. If you know that you are better than the others, you are better than the others, ”the footballer said in the audio.

Nurmagomedov announced his decision to leave MMA immediately after defeating Gagee. He once again defended the UFC lightweight belt and took his 29th career win. The Russian tops the rating of the best fighters in the UFC, excluding weight categories.