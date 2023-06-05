Ibrahimovic and his farewell to football after Milan-Verona: “When I woke up it was raining. I said ‘God is sad too'”

“Ever since I woke up it was raining. I said ‘Even God is sad“. Zlatan Ibrahimovic talks about the emotions of the long day that marked his farewell to football at the end of Milan-Verona. When he said ‘Ciao al calcio’ into the microphone in front of 70,000 Rossoneri fans, almost everyone was taken aback: “Even my family didn’t know, I didn’t tell anyone. I wanted them to know all together. It’s too strong an emotion”, reveals Zlatan in the Meazza press room. “When I arrived at Milan, the first time it gave me happiness, the second love. They made me feel at home from day one. And then what has happened in recent years on and off the pitch. We won.”

“This team has become like my second family, I was 38-39 when I arrived and all the others were 20-25 and then from having two children at home, another 25 arrived (he smiles, ed). It was a situation with great responsibility, but the coach gave it up. And I made it mine to get where the team has arrived. I think they can come even further and are ready to take this club forward and be even more successful.” the words of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Ibrahimovic’s farewell to football press conference at the end of Milan-Verona





