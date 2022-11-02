Ibrahimovic: “Don’t go around saying that I don’t play …”. The words after Milan-Salzburg

The cameras of Amazon Prime Videoat the end of Milan-Salzburg 4-0 (who gave Giroud and his companions the qualification to Champions League round of 16in view of the difficult draw for Nyon: read the possible opponents of the Rossoneri and beyond) have caught a lip of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. “And don’t go around talking that I don’t play. you must not speak! “, the words of the Swedish attacker in a decisive and annoyed tone. He adds:” If you have not heard from me you must not speak! “.

Ibrahimovic, goal to return to the field with Milan in 2023

Many have wondered what he meant. According to some reconstructions Ibrahimovic he was talking to someone who would talk about his possible imminent retirement from football. Hypothesis that the Milan champion does not contemplate. Zlatan is working to recover after theJune knee operation and wants to return to the field at the beginning of 2023 with the Rossoneri shirt to help his teammates in the sprint championship against Napoli (Atalanta, Inter …) and in Champions League. “I don’t know when I’ll be back. I’ll see when it will go well. I’ve suffered too long and I don’t want to be in a hurry. Age doesn’t change anything, because the quality is still there. It’s a question of motivation, of passion. It’s no longer a question. to receive, but to give. When you are young, you have a different ego. Now I want to give more. For as long as possible “, he explained in a recent interview with Canal +.” I want to be healthy – the words of Ibrahimovic at CNN – and as long as I’m at that level I’ll keep playing to see how far I can go. As long as I can produce results, I’ll keep playing. The day I slow down I want people around me to be honest and say I’m slowing down, and then I’ll be realistic ».

Subscribe to the newsletter

