Milan, Ibrahimovic manager? The Zlatan card for the post-Maldini era

AC Milan fans blamed Gerry Cardinale for Paolo Maldini’s farewell. Many important players in the Rossoneri locker room have expressed themselves clearly on social media about the affection they feel for the now former manager, not hiding that they were the first to be displaced.

Gerry Cardinale’s new Milan without Maldini will restart from a different philosophy of approach to the market and with a working team (“His responsibilities will be assigned to an integrated working group who will work closely with the first team coach, reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer”) with Giorgio Furlani, Geoffrey Moncada (the man who discovered Mbappé first of all and beyond) assisted by mister Moneyball Billy Bean and the suggestions of the algorithm which goes to fathom thousands and thousands of footballers all over the world.

See also Montecarlo, Rublev without obstacles: overwhelmed by Struff, he is in the semifinals



Maldini, that last meeting with the Milan players

a few hours before Cardinale’s firing. Backstory

A totem is missing though. A charismatic and successful character capable of carrying the entire Milan world on his shoulders. A character capable of communicating with the coach and players and acting as a link between the field and the club. A flag that fans can hold on to. So here is a name popping up in these hours that would fill the sense of emptiness that the Devil’s supporters are feeling: Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Ibrahimovic-Milan, return as manager? Pellegatti: “Will he accept Zlatan? I have no doubts”

Just Ibrathe Swedish champion who on the night of his farewell at San Siro, while the Curva Sud dedicated the banner to him “God… Bye”he declared “milanista forever” between tears and emotion for him and for the whole Milan world.





Ibrahimovic: “When I woke up it was raining. I said ‘Even God is sad’.

Zlatan’s farewell conference on football after Milan-Verona See also All the highs, lows and rumors of Cruz Azul for the Clausura 2022

And a great connoisseur of the Rossoneri world, which Charles Pellegattiin his editorial on milannews.it, comments on this dream linked to ‘Ibra Supremacy’: “Zlatan Ibrahimovic who would return as a protagonist in the Milan sports center. In the fascinating and stimulating task of helping Pioli in managing the most delicate moments that arise during the season, of continuing to be the charismatic example of the Rossoneri group, of being the strict and fair guide of the youngsters who enter the Milanello Fucina degli Artisti, to be the trait d’union between team and management. Will Zlatan accept? I have no doubts. Seeing him again, during the week on the field and next to the managers in the stands, it would be a great gift for AC Milan fans. I believe for him too. Come on try it!!”

Ibrahimovic and the splendid Ferrari Daytona SP3

About Ibra. Zlatan’s latest racing car shown in the streets of Milan in recent weeks is one Ferrari Daytona SP3 worth 2.3 million euros.

The Daytona SP3 is a special model in the history of Ferrari: the name is a tribute to the 330 P4, which dominated the 24 Hours of Daytona in 1967 (historic victory that gave the Ferrari the world title in the Endurance World Championship). Not only. The SP3 is equipped with the most powerful engine in Ferrari history: it is the naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 and with a power of 840 HP and 9500 rpm it allows exceptional performance. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h? In 2.8 seconds with a top speed of 340 km/h. This car is in limited production: 599 models.

Subscribe to the newsletter

