Video message from Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Carlo Ancelotti, guest of What’s the weather like. Among the many beautiful words, also the irony of what must have been a locker room catchphrase: “Don’t tell me you’re not rich and that I have to lend you the money. Now you’re fine too”. And Ancelotti, evidently moved: “Behind Ibra’s mask of arrogance hides a great professional and a great altruist”.



