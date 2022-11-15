Video message from Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Carlo Ancelotti, guest of Che Tempo Che Fa. Fine words those spent by the center forward, who recalled what was probably a locker room catchphrase: “Don’t tell me anymore that you’re not rich and that I have to lend you the money. Now you’re fine too.” And Ancelotti, evidently moved: “Behind Ibra’s mask of arrogance hides a great professional and a great altruist”. “Hello my Carlo, congratulations for everything you have done. You have won everything, you are unique. I was lucky to have you as a coach, but you too were lucky to have me as a player”, the Swedish champion said. “Ibra is number one – the coach replies – behind this mask there is a professional, an altruist. He is a great player ”.

Curtain between #Ibrahimovic And #Ancelotti to @what’s the weather like 🗣️🇸🇪 : “I was lucky to have you as a coach but you were also lucky to have me as a player” 🗣️🇬🇧: “Ibra is number 1, behind this mask there is a professional, an altruist. He is a great” pic.twitter.com/EnjSfe8zoJ — Daniele Grassini (@DaniGrassini) November 13, 2022

Ancelotti includes Ibrahimovic in the list of the strongest players he has ever coached, including Van Basten, Baresi, Maldini, then Ronaldo, Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema, Vinicius. “There are so many,” he observes. And he thanks them for how much they made him win: “Better to win by playing well than to lose by playing well. Is it better to have strong players with a bad coach or to have bad players and a strong coach? You don’t win with bad players.” The coach from Emilia also spoke of the great teachers he had in his career: “Liedholm impressed me a lot, he had charisma, he was nice. On a technical level, however, Sacchi was an innovator”. In conclusion, a joke about the future: “Full-time grandfather? No – he says laughing – I’m fine at Real. Life is good in Madrid”.