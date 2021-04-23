Milan (dpa)

Milan has extended its contract with veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic for a year, and the club published a short statement on its website stating, “After he scored 84 goals in 130 matches with Milan, the Swedish striker will continue to wear the red and black teams shirt next season.

Ibrahimovic, who completes his 40th year next October, played for Milan from 2010 to 2012 and returned to the team early last year, Ibrahimovic scored 15 goals this season, as Milan ranks second behind Inter.

Ibrahimovic, who returned to the Swedish national team again, posted a tweet on his Twitter account, in which he wrote, “The saga continues.”