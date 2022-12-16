And the Spanish newspaper “Marca” said that Ibrahimovic, who is 41 years old, claims that he knows who will win the 2022 World Cup final, and this result is “written.”
“I think it is already written who will win,” Ibra told reporters before the World Cup final between Argentina and France.
And he added, “You know who I mean.”
The Italian Milan striker tried to hint a lot, but to no avail, then decided to speak clearly, and said: “I think Messi will lift the cup.”
And Ibrahimovic had previously said, earlier, that he “hoped Argentina would win the World Cup because of Messi.”
Zlatan and Lionel Messi played together in Barcelona between 2009 and 2011, before Ibrahimovic decided to move to Italy to sign his first contract with AC Milan.
A 36-year-old’s dream
- The Argentines are counting heavily on Messi’s services, next Sunday, in order to fulfill a 36-year-old dream for the tango team.
- The last successful attempt by Argentina in the World Cup final was in 1986, when the tango was crowned thanks to the impressive performance of its players, led by legend Diego Armando Maradona.
- The Argentine national team reached the final of the 2022 Qatar World Cup after a arduous journey that began with a resounding surprise when Messi and his companions fell in front of Saudi Arabia, but the last appearance of Tango was wonderful by defeating Croatia (3-0) in the semi-finals.
- France booked its place in the final, after beating the Moroccan national team with two clean goals.
