Ibrahimovic criticized players moving to clubs from Saudi Arabia

Former Milan and Swedish national team striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic spoke about football players moving to Saudi Arabia. His words lead Daily Star.

Ibrahimovic said that leading players should end their careers at a high level, and not leave for clubs in Saudi Arabia for the sake of money. “You should be remembered for your talent, not for what you earned. Otherwise, why do we train then? What everyone appreciates us for is our talent, and we want you to be remembered for it,” he noted critically.

Ibrahimovic is known for his performances for Milan, Ajax, Inter, Juventus, Barcelona, ​​Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and the Swedish national team. The striker is the top scorer in the history of the national team.