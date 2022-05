Milan, Ibrahimovic celebrates the Scudetto with the fans in front of Casa Milan

“Thanks to all the fans, without you it would not have been possible”: Zlatan Ibrahimovic also starred in the Scudetto party celebrated in front of Casa Milan during the night after the 3-0 at Sassuolo that gave the Rossoneri the 19th title . “Today Milan is not Milan, Milan is Italy”.

READ ALSO

Subscribe to the newsletter