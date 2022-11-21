Ibrahimovic on Striscia la Notizia. Zlatan’s photos on Canale 5

Zlatan Ibrahimovic behind the counter Strip the news: it has been talked about for days and now the hour is eagerly awaited by both the fans of Milan (which they dream of seeing again Ibra on the field with the Rossoneri shirt: appointment at the beginning of 2023) that from the audience of the satirical news of Anthony Ricci broadcast on Channel 5.

The undisputed champion program of the you listen to tv for 34 years (first edition in 1988) in fact, it has lined up an exceptional trident in the episode of Monday 21 November 2022 (kick-off at 20.35): alongside Ibrahimovic, here are the conductors Sergio Friscia And Robert Lipari.

Ibrahimovic scored in Striscia la Notizia. The promo









