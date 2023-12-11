Pato, the former AC Milan striker evaluates his future in view of his farewell to San Paolo

Alexandre Pato is looking for a new club as he prepares to part ways with St. Paul For the third time. The contract of the 34-year-old former AC Milan striker (51 goals in 117 appearances between 2007 and 2013, he joined the Rossoneri at the age of 18 and immediately scored a double in a Milan-Napoli 5-2) expires on December 31 and has been told he is no longer part of the club's plans.

Pato, offer from Turkey for the former AC Milan. But him…

According to media reports, Pato attracted the interest ofTurkish Adanaspor (where Mario Balotelli plays)even if his preference is to stay in Brazil.

Ibrahimovic and Pato (photo Lapresse)



Alexandre Pato spent just 158 ​​minutes on the pitch and scored two goals after arriving at San Paolo as a free agent in May this year after an experience in the Major Soccer League with the shirt ofOrlando City (26 appearances and 3 goals). The Brazilian center forward previously represented the six-time Brazilian Serie A champions in the 2014-15 season and 2019-2020 season, scoring 47 goals in 133 games in both spells. Pato also played in China in recent years (between 2017 and 2019) with the Tianjiin Tianhai shirt (47 games played with 30 goals) after an adventure at Villarreal (14 appearances and 2 goals in La Liga 2016/2017)

