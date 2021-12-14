Private audience granted by the Pontiff to the Swedish striker, who wanted to tell about the meeting by posting a photo on social media that portrays him alongside Bergoglio, accompanied by the words “Peace and love”

VATICAN CITY. Pope Francis surprisingly receives – he was not on the official list of visits today – Zlatan Ibrahimovic. A brief private audience was granted by the Pope to the AC Milan striker who brought as a gift a Rossoneri shirt and a copy of his book «Adrenalina». Bergoglio then underlined how sport conveys a message of great humanity.

Ibra wanted to tell everyone about the meeting by posting on social media a photo of him next to Pope Francis, both smiling, snapshot accompanied by words of love and unity “Peace and love”.

In the past, the Bishop of Rome had repeatedly highlighted the educational value of sporting practices, which “must be promoted”, he said for example at the end of the Angelus of the Feast of All Saints.

While on the occasion of the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, announced by the United Nations and celebrated on 6 April, Bergoglio had launched an appeal – at the end of the catechesis at the general audience – which reaffirmed the mission and experience of sport “As a team event, to foster solidarity dialogue between different cultures and peoples”.