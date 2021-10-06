Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave an anecdote about his meeting with the former French football star.

Five years ago, Zlatan Ibrahimovic joined Manchester United after four great years in Paris. At the time of his signing, he released one of his flashy statements of which he has the secret, attacking the local “King”, His Majesty Eric Cantona.

Being the King was not enough for him

“Ibra” therefore provoked the local legend by telling him that he was going to supplant her as the club’s number 1 icon. During an Italian podcast Mediaet, he recently told the story of his crisp exchange with the former French footballer: “One day, Cantona said to me: ‘You cannot be the king of Manchester, you will have to be content to be the prince ‘. And I said, ‘But I’m not interested in becoming a king, I want to be the god of Manchester’. “

Ibrahimovic set the bar very high when he came to the Red Devils, but in the end he did not really mark the spirits on the side of Old Trafford. He only stayed there for two seasons (2016-18), scoring a total of 29 goals. A correct figure, but far enough from those he displayed at PSG.

