Ibrahimovic out of Milan’s Champions League list. Maignan out but can come back

Zlatan Ibrahimovic won’t play there Champions League: the Swedish name is not present in the list that the Milan has delivered toUefa.

The only change filed by the Rossoneri sees the exclusion of Dest and the insertion of Thiaw. Mike Maignan is out, but the French goalkeeper can be entered up to twenty-four hours before the match with the Tottenham (scheduled for 14 February at San Siro) pursuant to article 46.2 of the UEFA competitions code. If the former Lille number one enters, Tatarusanu would leave

AC Milan’s Champions League list

LIST A: Ballo-Touré, Brahim Diaz, Bennacer, Calabria, De Ketelaere, Thiaw, Florenzi, Gabbia, Giroud, Theo Hernandez, Kalulu, Kjaer, Krunic, Leao, Tatarusanu, Mirante, Origi, Messias, Pobega, Rebic, Saelemakers, Tomori, Tone them.

LIST B: Nava, Jungdal, Paloschi, Coubis, Bozzolan, Bartesaghi, Bakoune, Zeroli, Gala, Foglio, El Hilali, Longhi, Alesi.

