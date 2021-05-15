Zlatan Ibrahimovic, victim of a sprained left knee, a week ago with AC Milan, will miss the European Championship that will take place from June 11 to July 11, the Swedish federation announced this Saturday.

«I have spoken with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who unfortunately told me that his injury will prevent participation at the European Championship, “said Sweden coach Janne Andersson in a statement.

The star of 39 years, who returned to his national team in March, almost five years after resigning, will have to undergo treatment for six weeks, announced his club, AC Milan. “It is clear that it is sad, first of all for Zlatan, but also for us,” added Anderson.

Shortly before, his club, Milan, had announced that the player would undergo treatment for “six weeks”, which put in danger his presence in the Eurocup.

The Swedish star received a visit to Milan from a specialist on Saturday who prescribed “a six-week conservatory treatment,” the club said.

In the European competition, Sweden must face Spain on June 14, Slovakia on June 18 and Poland on 23. The treatment of the ’11’ of the Milanese team must last until June 26 at least, which seems impossible to play these matches .

“Ibra” had been the victim of a sprained left knee a week ago in the match against Juventus (3-0). With this announcement, Ibrahimovic’s season at the club is also coming to an end.

The Swede, who has just extended his contract until June 2022 with the Rossoneri, was one of the expected stars of the European Championship, postponed to June 2021 after not being able to play in 2020, due to the coronavirus.

The coaches have until June 1 to submit their list of 26 players to UEFA.

After this date, the current regulation authorizes a number unlimited of substitutions in case of injury or serious illness before the first match, upon presentation of a medical certificate