AC Milan and Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has released some statements relating to Antonio Conte

Yesterday the Tottenham communicated the termination of the contract of coach Antonio With youwith the team entrusted until the end of the season to his historic deputy Christian Stellini. About the former coach of Inter And Juventus Zlatan expressed himself a few days ago Ibrahimovic and he had done it to the microphones of Sky Sports UK. The forward of the Milan he had in fact defended the Apulian, arguing how he paid for being himself. Here are his words about it.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s words about Antonio Conte — “Everyone works in his own way. Someone tries to be an actor, to pretend. Someone is himself, someone tries to be perfect. I believe you should be yourself even if sometimes you pay for it because that’s not what people want to hear. I prefer to be myself and express myself as I think and as I want”. Milan, competition for N’Dicka comes from Serie A >>> See also 'Today we don't work!': the time Pelé 'stopped' a state with sport

March 27 – 8.30pm

