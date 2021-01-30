After two consecutive defeats, against Atalanta (3-0), on the last day of the first round, and Inter (2-1), who took him out in the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup, Milan met again this Saturday with the victory by beating Bologna 2-1 as a visitor (13th), which consolidates it as the leader of Serie A after 20 dates.

In the Renato Dall’Ara stadium, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the exclusive protagonist of the week for his fight with Romelu Lukaku, started but the goals did not come from his feet.

The first was made by Croatian Ante Rebic, taking advantage of the rebound of Polish goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski to save a penalty from the Swede in the 26th minute. The other, meanwhile, was converted by Ivorian Frank Kessie from 12 steps after Ibra gave the maximum penalty to his partner at 10 of the complement.

By not finalizing the duel, Bologna took the opportunity to close the gap thanks to Andrea Poli, a former Milan player, with nine minutes remaining.

Stefano Pioli’s team needed a great performance from goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, decisive with a series of worthwhile saves in the first half, with the 1-0 in favor of Milan, and in the second, first when Bologna pressed in search of the equalizer and saved him from the goal after a shot from former Vélez Nicolás Domínguez, and then, at 39, from a shot by Roberto Soriano.

Although it suffered the final stretch, the rossonero took the three points and shielded the leadership of the Italian tournament, with 46 points, while his rival was six from the relegation zone.

“With Ibra in our team, we would win 3-0. One of the skills we need is offensive hit. If in 20 or 25 minutes you have four chances and you don’t score, then it’s normal for a strong team to punish you, “Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, who was expelled for protesting the sanction of the second penalty, told Sky Sport.

Source: EFE and AFP