Ibrahimovic-Milan, the rumors about the return of Zlatan to the Rossoneri as manager

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s return to Milan? We’ve been talking about it for weeks, the Swede remained very close to the Rossoneri after his farewell to football, but the Rossoneri smoke hasn’t arrived yet. After the draw in Naples the topic became very hot again. “The feeling, even within the group, is that more than ever we need a management figure on the pitch who brings balance and leadership to a locker room that lacks personality and which runs the risk of slipping into anarchy in certain critical phases. The ideal identikit is known: Zlatan Ibrahimovic. It is no coincidence that the owner of RedBird, Cardinale, has been closely marking it for weeks together with the CEO. Furlani. «The door is open for him» President Scaroni said clearly. And, most importantly, Pioli is also in favor: after two and a half years together, he knows well how much the Swede could give in terms of motivation”, writes Corriere della Sera. According to which the Milan coach “has no fear about the risks of coexistence with such a strong character: there has been no shortage of clashes, but there is a sincere and consolidated relationship between the two”.



Ibrahimovic-Milan, the shock felt by Zlatan and the condition to return

“From his clan they assure that “everything is possible”, suggesting that the proposal intrigues himbut also that at the moment Ibra has not yet decided, because after 25 years of football he is enjoying his new existence free from daily commitments, such as training and matches”, reports Corsera. According to this reconstruction, the thousand work commitments of the entrepreneur Ibrahimovic would be an obstacle that can be overcome. Those close to him say that in his last visit to Milanello, after the derby lost 5-1 against Inter, Ibra admitted that he felt a shock. So what? The knot is not economic, but role-playing. “Zlatan does not intend to take on a part-time role or as a supporting actor. If he accepts, if he chooses to return, he wants to do it as a champion. Either everything, or nothing. Like Ibra”, concludes Corsera.

Milan emergency in defense: Kalulu knocked out. Simic promoted to the first team

Meanwhile, there is a defense emergency for Milan. Injury to the left rectus femoris tendon for Pierre Kalulu: operation risk and stop for four months. Compound fracture of the calcaneal bone of the left foot instead for the 21 year old Argentinian Marco Pellegrino (appeared in difficulty in the complicated debut against Napoli): a month and a half away from the fields for the former Platense. Stefano Pioli only has starters Malik Thiaw and Fikayo Tomori available, plus the probable return of Simon Kjaer (who had missed Naples due to a small problem). Three central players with the January transfer window still very far away are a big risk. Barring the possibility of targeting free agents, the decision was to promote the young Serbian central defender born in Germany (double passport) Jan-Carlo Simic.

Who is Simic, the Milan defender promoted to the First Team due to the injury emergency

The boy is born in 2005 – discovered by Geoffrey Moncada who took him from Stuttgart in 2022 – he is one of the strong points of Ignazio Abate’s Primavera, he has been talked about very well for some time as a very interesting prospect for future projection; Simic is a rocky central defender, strong in advances, excellent right foot and flexible (he can also play on the wings as a full-back). In the summer some clubs (including Serie A) had moved to explore the possibility of having him on loan, but Milan preferred to keep him. Not only: Simic had found space in the friendlies with Real Madrid, Juventus, Trento and Novara, giving excellent signals. And on Saturday he should receive the call-up for Milan-Udinese.

