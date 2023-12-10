Ibrahimovic-Milan, the third return of Zlatan to the Rossoneri

The news has been in the air for a month and now it's official: Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to Milan for the third time. The first – in the last days of August 2010 (the days of the Condor, those in which Adriano Galliani was unleashed) brought a championship to Berlusconi's Devil, who managed to interrupt the hegemony of Moratti's Inter (with Mancini first and Mourinho-mister Treble then).



ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC (LAPRESSE)



The second is dated January 2020: the Rossoneri team was experiencing a dark moment and a very strong crisis. Before Christmas, Gasperini's Atalanta had played a hand in Milan's face (historic courses and recurrences from that 5-0 to the 3-2 with the heel cursed by Muriel at 95). And the reign of Stefano Pioli, who arrived in the autumn to correct course after the shaky start with Marco Giampaolo on the bench, already seemed to be close to the end (with rumors of Ralf Rangnick being a German prophet and of a summer revolution upon us).

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Ante Rebic (Lapresse)



Instead, here is Ibra rising from the bench in a gray Milan-Sampdoria 0-0 draw on 6 January 2020 and the roar at San Siro already heralds a change of gear. Which will be seen almost immediately (except for the stumble at home against Genoa on March 8 before Italy went into lockdown), but will be more evident after the forced pause in the championship due to the Covid pandemic: summer coming to the rescue with victories at an almost championship pace (and qualification in the Europa League which at the end of 2019 seemed like a pipe dream), return to the Champions League the following season (seconds behind Inter) and the tricolor of 2022 in the spring of 'Pioli on fire': Zlatan will be fantastic in that first half of the season, proving decisive in some parts of the second leg (see the 92nd minute victory against Lazio with an assist for Tonali) despite being held back by a broken cruciate ligament in his left knee. But this is history.

Now Ibrahimovic returns to Milan again. In what role? Let's see the details.

Ibrahimovic has returned to Milan. Zlatan AC Milan, here's the role

Ibrahimovic will be a Milan man and ownership man. He will work in close coordination with both RedBird and AC Milan's Senior Management and will play an active role in the Club's sporting and commercial operations. Zlatan, in Gerry Cardinale's philosophy, will contribute to strengthening the winning culture of a club that wants to return to being a protagonist in Italy, Europe and the world in a continuous and non-sporadic way.

Ibrahimovic's mandate will take him to the Milanello pitch when needed (let's be clear: he will not be Pioli's tutor, but the Rossoneri coach's interlocutor) and will include player development and high-performance training. In addition to being 'above', 'Angel of Malmo' who watches over the head of a Rossoneri Devil bowed by the defeats of this difficult autumn, here he is as protagonist and brand man, promoting the global brand and commercial interests of AC Milan and support for special projects of strategic importance, including the Club's new stadium (San Donato is calling, with the hope of opening the new Rossoneri home by 2028).

Ibrahimovic returns to Milan: Zlatan's role in the RedBird world (photo Lapresse)



Ibrahimovic-Milan part III: how much Zlatan is missing on the pitch

In short, an all-round Ibra. Everywhere, but with a margin of movement. A manager, not an employee who will 'clock in'. Added value at the service of Milan and RedBird. Of course, this Devil in crisis would need a Zlatan not only at Milanello every single day, but perhaps even… on the pitch. The 40-year-old Ibra returning from the American MLS would be enough (and would advance) to reverse the trend, if only 'God' time were merciful by turning back the clock. The charisma he had when the team was in difficulty was inimitable. The ability to convert balls thrown forward with the prayer that 'God Zlatan' would transform them into dangerous attacking action (and capable of lowering and frightening the action of opposing defenses) was a trademark.

How much this Ibra is missing from this Milan (and to be honest with Thiaw, Kalulu and Kjaer knocked out, how much a defender is missing alongside Tomori, returning Theo Hernandez to the left track with Rafael Leao)…

Ibrahimovic returns, but Milan is already at the crossroads: Newcastle, night of truth in the Champions League

Instead, Ibrahimovic will not be a player this time around and the Devil will already be called upon to play an important part of his season on the Newcastle pitch in the next few hours: not winning will mean accepting an exit from continental competitions, a success in England against the Magpies (also with many absences and returning from a bad weekend: 4-1 at Tottenham) would provide the consolatory relief of a passage to the Europa League which only Borussia Dortmund's simultaneous victory against PSG would turn into the Champions League round of 16. The hope is for a miracle. Without forgetting a championship compromised if the objective was that of the Scudetto (9 points from Inter and 7 from Juve), in line with the minimum objective thinking of fourth place and Champions League qualification.

Ibrahimovic: “Milan endless love, I'm going home”

“My love for the Rossoneri will never end and the opportunity to be part of their future in a meaningful way is something I could only have dreamed of,” the words of Zlatan Ibrahimoviccommenting on his return to Milan as manager. “I am grateful to Gerry Cardinale for making this opportunity available to me – continues Ibra – This is not a decision I take lightly. I thought long and hard about the first steps of my post-football career, and I couldn't be more excited to start this journey as a member of RedBird and Milan. For me and my family, this is truly a homecoming.”

Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the day of farewell to football (photo Lapresse)



