Milan-PSG and Lecce: decisive week for the Devil in the Champions League and Serie A

Crucial hours for Milan. The night of truth against PSG takes place on the pitch: a defeat would lead to an almost certain elimination from the Champions League (except for a double victory in the last two matches with a concatenation of favorable results for rivals Newcastle-Borussia Dortmund, but it is useless to make calculations now). Without forgetting that on Saturday in Lecce Stefano Pioli and his team will play a lot: we will need a victory at the Via del Mare Stadium to go into the break with a minimum of serenity after a devastating cycle with 2 defeats and a draw in Serie A (in addition to the 3-0 defeat in Paris). The ranking is crying with a view to the Scudetto (Inter at +6 and Juventus at +5), it is forbidden to lose any more points.

Then there is the Ibrahimovic front. The two-hour meeting between Zlatan and Gerry Cardinale took place on Monday.

Ibrahimovic – black hat, sweatshirt and dark trousers – and Gerry Cardinale met in a hotel in Milan to find a solution on the possible return of the former Rossoneri striker to Milanello. The RedBird number one spoke to Ibra about the role he would have in the club. At the end of the summit the Swede responded only with a smile to those who asked him how the ‘chat’ went without saying anything. It is clear that the AC Milan owner is trying to speed up the negotiationbut the knot to be resolved – and which has not yet been resolved – concerns the skills that Zlatan would have in this third adventure at Milan and first as a ‘non-player’. Surely his charisma and experience would be very useful to the team. Equally certainly the Swede does not want to be a side figure, nor have a merely representative role. Gerry Cardinale would have offered him ‘special advisor’, his personal advisor. Ibra wants to understand the actual operating margins. It deals with.

Maignan: “Is Ibrahimovic missing? Today we have other leaders on the pitch”

“Do you feel like the new Ibra in the locker room and how much do you miss him?”, the question asked to Magic Mike before Milan-PSG: “I’m Mike Maignan and everyone has their own character. I do what I know how to do, I don’t look for other roles. I am a natural leader and I always try to do the best I can. We lost Ibra who was a leader, but the team is strong, it has other leaders and we must move forward. I have a lot of respect for Ibra, but the past is the past”

