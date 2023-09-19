Ibrahimovic to the Rossoneri fans: “Milan, everything will be fine. And I told Pioli that I’m ready..”

“Hello to all Milan fans, I came here to Milanello and I immediately went to tell the coach that I’m ready to play tomorrow (today, ed.), but I’m not on the list even though I’m well and in shape. Jokes aside, keep supporting Milan, everything will be fine. See you at the stadium. See you next time!”: Ibrahimovic’s words to the AC Milan fans.













Ibrahimovic at Milanello, the truth about the rumors of returning to Milan

Zlatan was in Milanello in the last few hours (visit planned for days). After his farewell to football three months ago at the end of Milan-Verona ((“When I woke up it was raining. I said, ‘Even God is sad.’ Farewell conference on football here) there was immediate talk of a possible managerial role for Ibrahimovic as a reference figure and intermediary between the technical staff, the players and the club: the fans dream, At the moment Zlatan is not expected to join the company. But the doors are open and who knows, in the next few months…

Zlatan is also there #Ibrahimovic today in Milanello on the eve of the match in #ChampionsLeague of the #Milan against Newcastle 🔴⚫🔥 pic.twitter.com/Hqv9B4CTfk — Milan News 24 (@Milannews24_com) September 18, 2023

Ibra arrived about ten minutes before the session: jeans and black t-shirt followed the team’s work from the sidelines, speaking with Pioli and Murelli and then with the duo Furlani-Moncada.



Zlatan #Ibrahimovic conversation with Stefano Pioli, on the eve of Milan Newcastle pic.twitter.com/WLcHUCq5c5 — Luca Maninetti (@LucaManinetti) September 18, 2023

