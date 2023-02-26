Ibrahimovic show: the embrace of the San Siro as they enter the field in Milan-Atalanta

Zlatan is back. About twenty minutes in Milan-Atalanta (entered the 73rd for Giroud) with the San Siro roar as soon as the whole e has been removed chants of the stadium at the entrance to the pitch.

The Diavolo fans missed Ibrahimovic so much: 280 days of seeing him on the pitch seemed like an eternity for the Rossoneri hearts.

And that piece of the match was enough to make people understand how important Ibra could be in the season finale: physicality, technique, charisma… all qualities that the Swede has in industrial quantities and could be fundamental in the 14-day Champions sprint that sees the Milan ready to regain the pass for Europe that counts (in the meantime, the 24th round saw Pioli’s team return to second in the standings, ambushing an Inter that after the derby a month ago had flown to +5).

Milan-Atalanta: Theo sets San Siro on fire, Thiaw cancels Hojlund.

From Maignan to Leao and Giroud… The Rossoneri report cards

Milan, Ibrahimovic is back: when I’m fine I’m stronger than everyone

But Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a champion on and off the pitch. After the Milan-Atalanta match he gave himself up to the cameras of Dazn. First he dedicated a thought to the Rossoneri fans who love him above all things: “Thanks to them who give me strength, adrenaline and motivation to continue. Without their help it’s difficult. I feel good, then if we look back it’s been a year and two months that I don’t feel like I feel today. Today I felt free to do what I love: play football.”

Then, on Ambrosini’s question, he recalled the suffering of recent months: “If I have to explain everything, I have to stay here for hours. I suffered a lot, even in the last six months of last year. I wanted to help and I couldn’t stay on the pitch. When you’re not well, it’s difficult to help the team, then I could have this surgery six months before but I noticed that it was our year to win the Scudetto. Then I made a promise to Pioli not to have the surgery, but I’ve never suffered so much for a trophy. Then it was a difficult year, even for Mino ( Raiola, ed.). A lot of people help me and give me strength, and when I’m fine I’m stronger than everyone. And I’m serious, Ambro”.

Ibra is back with great desire and ambition to leave his mark once again: “I feel like I can help more than what I did today. I think if I did more training how I would be. I hadn’t touched the ball for a year and two months, then I touched the ball for three days and it seems like a year has never gone by” . And again: “If I don’t set goals, I relax, I feel that I didn’t pass and I want to give competition to my colleagues in this team and play. I don’t have to stay here for what I’ve done, but now I have to be there. If I think I have to play only the last 5-10 better if I stay at home, instead I have to play the whole game”.

Ibrahimovic jokes on live TV about Leao’s renewal with Milan





Zlatan jokes about Leao’s renewal 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/LmgZwqozjP — Peppe (@Peppe3112_) February 26, 2023



Zlatan show on the renewal of Rafael Leao with Milan. The Swede is joking: “I lowered my salary to give money to him…”.

“Oh so it’s done?” Marco Cattaneo of Dazn asks him.

“mmm”, smiles Ibrahimovic.

“You have to turn it down a little bit more”, says the reporter.

“I’m already playing for free, what more do you want? Do you want my home? take it”, the joke of a smiling Ibra who is always ready for a joke. Applause.

