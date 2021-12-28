The AC Milan striker has a contract until June and, at 40, still does not seem to consider retirement. However, he has recognized that he is open to opening a hole in politics and to preside over the Riksdag.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has always been an ambitious person in his goals, since he was a child and took his first steps in the world of football until today. He has never hidden the good consideration he has of himself or how superior he is to the rest, leaving comments for posterity and famous phrases in the world of football.
Now he can continue to do so in politics, given that he has acknowledged wanting to be part of a candidacy for the party Politicians speak, Zlatan presides. With his characteristic way of expressing himself, he has summarized his electoral program as follows:
“Zlatan has always demonstrated his level in the field and now he will do so in Parliament. I will not talk about measures because no one can measure up to me. The negotiations will be easy: I speak and the rest accept. If Zlatan’s way of leading His teams liked it, let them wait and see how he leads the people. “
For those who have come this far, mention that it is obviously a joke in the framework of the Day of the Innocent Saintss, celebrated in different countries on December 28. From 90min we wish you a good end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022. Be careful with the April Fools!
