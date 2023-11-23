Ibrahimovic, Zlatan close to returning to Milan. His son Vincent plays for the Rossoneri and the Swedish national team

Ibrahimovic and Milan are close to their third marriage (this time not in the field, but as an all-round consultant for RedBird), meanwhile his children are following in their father’s footsteps with the red and black shirt.



In addition to Maximilian (born 2006), here is Vincent. The class of 2008 promises very well to the point that he was called up for the first time in the Swedish Under 16 national team in view of a training camp (from 4 to 7 December) in Bosön, one of the most important sports centers in Sweden, not far from Stockholm. “He’s tough and bad like me,” dad Zlatan had said of him in the past, smiling.

Ibrahimovic, his son Vincent in the Sweden Under 16s. The national coach: “Midfielder good at passing and…”

“Vincent is growing at Milan, an excellent academy, he will be one of the 66 players I can’t wait to meet. Based on what I observed on video, He’s a midfielder who’s good at passing and orienting himself, he’s also a good finisher.”, coach Axel Kjall said about him in an interview with Aftonbladet.

Before joining AC Milan, Vincent Ibrahimovic played as a child for Hammarby, a historic Stockholm club of which Pope Zlatan is a member. And now the first time in the national team. “I understand it’s a choice that causes a stir, his father is among the best Swedish footballers of all time and now it’s his turn to be involved.”

The news of Vincent Ibrahimovic joining the youth national team is causing a lot of talk in Sweden and fills the hearts of hope among AC Milan fans who dreamed of seeing another Ibra as a Rossoneri star. Even the former coach of the Swedish national team, Janne Andersson, spoke about this call-up, inviting everyone to calm down: “It’s obvious that it’s very nice that Zlatan’s son is arriving now. I’ve met him but I’ve never seen him play, so I can’t comment on him. We shouldn’t immediately compare him too much with his father, it wouldn’t be right.”

