Ibrahimovic and Striscia la Notizia: goals in TV ratings. Beaten the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Zlatan Ibrahimovic he also scores in the challenge of the you listen to tv (waiting to return to the field with the jersey of Milan at the beginning of 2023). A record management for Strip the newswhich yesterday, Monday 21 November 2022, signed the best result of the season with 4,466,000 viewers and a 20.35% share, beating – in the overlapping period – the match United States-Wales of the World Cup at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar (in which he scored a son of another AC Milan legend: George Weah Jr – broadcast on Raiuno. On the active audience, the most valuable and reference for advertising investors, the episode with the helm Sergio Friscia, Robert Lipari and the exceptional conductor Zlatan Ibrahimovic obtained 21.90% share.

At 21.29, the satirical news from Anthony Ricci it reached a record peak of 5,384,055 viewers, equal to a 24.22% share for individuals and a 26.10% share for the 15-64 age group. In short, a world goal for Ibrahimovic and Striscia la Notizia.

Ibrahimovic on Striscia la Notizia with Sergio Friscia and Roberto Lipari



Striscia la Notizia and Ibrahimovic fly in TV ratings. Celebrate Channel 5

Giancarlo Scherinetwork director: «The mind of Anthony Ricci once again proved his fervent promptness, with the idea of ​​conducting – in a special guest version, together with the conductors Friscia and Lipari – the phenomenon Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Strip the news. This is confirmed by the attention paid to the event by the press and social media and by the audience record, which Canale 5 celebrates with the whole family of the great satirical news programme. An even more significant victory (confirmed by the overlap), considering that at the moment the attention of the media and the public should be focused on the Qatari World Cup. A flat 1-0 for Ricci and his team, which deserves a big wave of thanks. Well done!».

