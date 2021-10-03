Turning 40 is an important milestone in life and each of us dreams of giving ourselves a special gift. Also Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Swedish striker celebrated his birthday on 3 October and to do it in the best possible way he decided to treat himself to a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, the super plug-in hybrid of the Prancing Horse. The Milan champion has repeatedly expressed his passion for supercars and is not new to celebrating his birthday in this way: already in 2020 he had in fact, Zlatan had bought a Porsche 911 Targa 4S, posting the shot of his new car on social media. Also in this case Ibra wanted to inform his fans of the special gift he decided to buy for himself.

“Happy Birthday to Zlatan” can be read on the official Instagram profile of the AC Milan striker who wanted to share the new car ready to enter his private collection with his fans. The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is powered by a powerful 780 hp V8 combined with three electric motors which together generated 220 hp reaching a total system power of 1,000 hp. Two units are located at the front while at the rear there is the third which owes much of its development to Formula 1: it is the Mguk (Motor Generator Unit, Kinetic) which is placed between the gearbox and the 8-cylinder. In this way the Cavallino supercar is able to reach a top speed of 340 km / h of top speed and 2.5 seconds to sprint from 0 to 100 km / h. The unit cost is around 430,000 euros.

Zlatan is a well-known motor enthusiast, with the Swedish footballer former Juventus, Inter Milan and Paris Saint Germain boasting several supercars in his garage, including a LaFerrari Aperta and above all a Ferrari Monza SP2, the splendid limited edition Cavallino barchetta, with which the Swedish footballer usually shows up in the streets of Malmoe and Stockholm during moments of relaxation away from the green rectangle.