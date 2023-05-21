No Champions League final and not even the Scudetto to celebrate. One year after his 2022 triumph, Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s 41st birthday doesn’t taste so sweet from a sporting point of view, yet the Swedish footballer knew how to console himself: with a Ferrari Daytona SP3, the third jewel of the Icon program, made in only 599 pieces. One of these, white in the ‘Targa’ version, had been purchased by the AC Milan striker who received it last week, thus adding another supercar to his already vast collection.

Ibrahimovic and his Ferraris

Ibra had bought the Sp3 last year, posting an image on social media announcing both the arrival of the Daytona and that of an 812 Competizione. The Icon however it was delivered only a year later, with the production of the specimen and the customization process that led Zlatan to finally embrace his new Cavallino supercar which thus adds to the Monza SP2 already in the footballer’s garage. Let’s not forget that the same Swedish champion also owns a Ferrari SF90 Stradale.

The inspiration of Daytona SP3

After the Monza SP1 and SP2, a tribute to the great barchette of the past, the Italian brand was inspired with the Ferrari Daytonaa SP3 by a new concept, derived from the racing world and in particular from the universe of Sport Prototypes and the victories obtained by the Reds. Above all the feat at the 24 Hours of Daytona on February 6, 1967 which saw three Ferraris, the 330 P3/4, the 330 P4 and the 412 P parade.

The V12 of Ferrari Daytona SP3

The materials used are composite elements, with various solutions borrowed from Formula 1. The integration of different elements into the frame has made it possible to lower the center of gravity and lighten the car: thus the Ferrari Daytona SP3 weighs only 1485 kg dry, with a balance of 44 forward and 56 behind. The heart of the third Icon is the aforementioned 65° V twelve-cylinder with a displacement of 6.5 capable of delivering 840 HP at 9,500 rpm. Located in the rear-central position, also in this case an important work has been done on weight reduction, with the adoption of titanium connecting rods, which guarantee a 40% lightening compared to steel, and the use of a new material for making pistons. The performance are once again unique, with a top speed exceeding 340 km/h and the possibility of sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.85 seconds and burning the 0-200 in 7.4. The price? 2.3 million euros.