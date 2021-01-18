Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to his way after two months out: with a double. His 39 years are only noticeable when he is not, because on the lawn it is the same as always. In the eight rounds he played (actually it was seven plus five minutes against Torino a week ago), signed 12 goals, an incredible performance. After the victory with the Cagliari, was shown before the cameras of ‘Sky Sport’ more smiling than ever: “Do I believe in the Scudetto? I believe in myself, in Zlatan”.

The tip welcomed his new partner Mandžukic (“So we will be the two who are afraid of rivals”) and joked about his renewal: “Now everything depends on Maldini. I am happy here, this return has changed me a lot.” The Swede does not lie, his happiness is evident in the interviews and also in the way he celebrates each goal. He lives a second youth thanks to his companions: “They challenge me to see who runs the most, I don’t give up and I show them that I can do it like them. So far we have done well, now comes the difficult part. “His arrival has changed everything: Milan are one step away from being winter champions for the first time in the last decade. A year ago, nobody would have imagined it.