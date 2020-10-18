The met on Saturday evening AC Milan on the city rivals Inter. After the Zlatan-Lukaku private duel, it was 2-1 for Zlatan in the end.
Milan won the Derby della Madonnina – the decisive factor was again the appearance of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who tied a brace.
Zlatan was able to score a brace in three minutes in the first half. First he failed with his penalty against Inter-Keeper Handanovic, but he was able to use the margin in the 13th minute to give Milan the lead. In the 16th minute, he used a preliminary work by Leao to make it 2-0.
After half an hour Romelu Lukaku was able to shorten for Inter, but the Belgian’s header just before the break whistle for a possible equalizer passed the box very gently.
In the second half Milan defended the narrow lead with luck and BEschick, as Inter put a lot of pressure. But Lukaku left the equalizer twice in stoppage time.
With four wins from four games, Milan is at the top of Serie A.
